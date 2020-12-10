PikeView High School to have laptop charger exchange

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — PikeView High School (PVHS) is holding a laptop charger exchange on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Defective charging adapters with Lenovo laptops given out for virtual learning were recalled. The vendor provided Mercer County Schools (MCS) with brand new charging adapters next week.

PVHS students must bring their old charger in order to receive a new one. Students who do not bring it will not receive a new adapter.

There will be a representative exchanging chargers as students drive around the bus loop.

