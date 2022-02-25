PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The JROTC team at PikeView High School is headed to D.C.

JROTC students from PikeView High School were the only West Virginia team to qualify for the National Academic Bowl in Washington.

The team from PikeView is one of 36 national finalists out of 1700 that participated.

“Looking forward to going to D.C., said Junior Joseph Demes. “We’ll be staying at the Catholic University of America if I’m not mistaken. And we’re going to be practicing every day, hopefully, during our lunch period. Getting used to buzzing in and all that. And we’re really excited, all of us. All of us put a lot of work in so it’s very exciting.”

The National Bowl takes place this summer in June.