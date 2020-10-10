PikeView Middle and High School goes virtual due to growing number of COVID-19 cases

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Another COVID-19 case was confirmed at PikeView Middle and High School. The Mercer County Health Department made the announcement through their Facebook page on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

Administrators said due to the growing number of cases, the school is moving to remote learning beginning Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, until further notice. At this time all games and practices are suspended.

