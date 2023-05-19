PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The 2022-2023 school year is coming to an end which also means sports seasons are as well.

The State Track and Field Meet at Laidley Field in Charleston begins on Friday, May 19, 2023.

The PikeView Panthers sent 20 student athletes to participate this year.

Two senior panthers who are both participating in relays said they are excited for the competition they will face and are feeling confident.

“There are a lot of good teams, we definitely have stuff to worry about but that always makes you better when you have someone to worry about someone to compete with,” Senior Tori Coburn said.

“I think our team is going to do well, I think we will be able to place and show everyone what we’ve got here at states,” Senior Griffin Biggs added.

The State Track meet begins on Friday, May 19 at 2:00 P.M. and will continue into Saturday, May 20, and begin at 9 A.M.