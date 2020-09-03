Pineville Fire Department will hold Labor Day Fireworks

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Labor Day fireworks show will still go on in Pineville, but things will look different this year.

As soon as the sun goes down Saturday, September 5, 2020, Pineville firefighters will set of fireworks for the holiday weekend. The fire department cancelled the Labor Day parade and other festivities due to COVID-19 concerns. Fire Chief Mike Goode said they still wanted to do something to celebrate safely.

“There’s plenty of area to social distance and still see the fireworks, so we feel pretty good about that,” Goode explained.

Goode encourages people to watch from their cars, or pull up a chair in front of the courthouse lawn, as long as they wear a mask and social distance.