Pineville Middle School becomes national finalist is Samsung STEM competition

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Students from Pineville Middle School in Wyoming County have won $65,000 from Samsung for using STEM skills to help reduce mining accidents. They now have the opportunity to win even more money for their school.

The students are taking part in the nationwide Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest – a program that encourages students to use STEM to develop solutions to real-world issues. Pineville students designed a device that detects high levels of methane underground to protect local miners working in hazardous conditions.

Having already won $65,000 as a National Finalist, students will have one more opportunity to state their case as to why they should be the National Winner. The first place prize takes home $130,000 in technology supplies for the school.

The final pitch will take place virtually on April 28, before a panel of judges. Community members can watch the presentation live at www.samsungsolvefortomorrow.com, and cast a vote for them to win an extra $15,000.