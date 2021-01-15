Pineville Middle School is one of 75 national semi-finalists in Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Pineville Middle School in Wyoming County has been chosen as one of 75 national semi-finalists in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest.

The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest is designed to increase interest and proficiency in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). The contest sets out to challenge public school students and teachers in grades six through 12 to show how STEM can be applied in daily life in order to help improve their communities.

According to a Facebook post from the Wyoming County BOE, seventh grade students at Pineville Middle have already won $15,000 in technology and classroom supplies with their STEM idea. They are currently in competition to win up to $130,000 in technology and other supplies for the school.

Pineville Middle School will have until March 21, 2021 to submit a project video presentation. Once this is over, ten national finalists will be selected to participate in a Community Choice video voting contest through social media from April 6 to April 26, 2021. The ten finalists will then pitch their demo or prototype to a judges panel in April. Only three national winners will be announced in May.

Contest information with a full list of all 75 semi-finalists can be found on the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow webpage.