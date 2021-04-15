Pineville woman charged with Child Neglect in Wyoming County

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A woman in Wyoming County is facing child neglect charges after a neighbor finds her child outside without any clothes.

During the evening hours of Tuesday, April 13, 2021, Corporal Logan Cook with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department responded to a child neglect complaint at an apartment complex in Pineville.

Once on scene, Cpl. Cook determined the child’s mother as Savannah Privett. Deputies said a witness found the child outside looking for her mother. The witness knocked on Privett’s door and heard another child crying. The witness took both children to a nearby apartment where she found Privett.

Deputies said Privett admitted to leaving her children alone and she admitted to smoking marijuana. She faces two counts of Child Neglect Creating a Risk of Bodily Injury. She is currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash bond. DHHR was contacted and arrangements for both children were made.