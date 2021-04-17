Piney Creek Watershed Association hosts annual litter pickup

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– As we approach Earth Day on April 22, 2021, many organizations across the area are promoting the idea of keeping our earth clean.

Many volunteers headed to Beckley Saturday, April 17, 2021, to help pick up trash as the Piney Creek Watershed Association held their annual Earth Day Clean Up. Volunteers consisted of people of all ages.

The volunteers broke up into several groups and cleaned up trash along the Beckley Bypass.

“We need to clean up along the byways, the highways, and trash just kind of hurts, plastic bags you name it! So we are here to beautified,” Marsha Dunlap, a volunteer said.

Corey Lilly is the Executive Director at Piney Creek.



“Initiatives like this promote Stewardship of the environment and it also builds a sense of community because people come together they beautified and area and pick up trash,” Lilly said.



Lilly said the organization holds a litter pickup once a month.

For additional information you can visit their Facebook.