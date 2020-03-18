Pinheads Bowling Alley offers free WiFi to local families

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – A local business in Oak Hill temporarily shut its doors, but employees are still doing their part to help families in their community.

Pinheads Bowling Alley is offering free WiFi to students. Owner Allison Ibarra told 59 News this is thanks to Key Telephone and Security down the road. She reached out to them to see if they could boost Pinhead’s WiFi signal so people could pull into the parking lot and use it.

“For us, education is everything,” Ibarra explained. “We support our schools as much as we can and this was an easy way that we as a staff came up with so we can plug in and help.”

Although Pinheads is closed, people can pull into the parking lot anytime. The WiFi name and password is on a sign hanging from their front steps.