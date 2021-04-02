Pinwheels placed in Raleigh County for National Child Abuse Awareness Month

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– April is recognized as Child Abuse Awareness Month, and the City of Beckley is doing their part to raise awareness. Pinwheels are placed in front of the Beckley mayor’s office.

The pinwheels represent the message of hope or possibilities for kids.

Scott Miller, the Director for Just for Kids, provided tips on how you can detect signs of abuse:

“And then all of the sudden you see them lurking in the corner or not being so sullen. That is an indication that something has happened,” Miller said.



Miller said filing a report does not condemn someone. For information you can visit their website.