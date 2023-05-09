Pipestem, WV (WVNS) – Nestled near the Bluefield River Gorge, Pipestem Resort State Park has something for everyone.

This has been helped by the development of Pipestem Adventures.

Current acting CEO Paul Buechler said when he was offered the option to add Pipestem Adventures, he knew he couldn’t refuse.

“About four or five years ago, the state [West Virginia] decided that they needed to have activities in their large state parks. I was lucky enough to win the contract” Buechler said.

Buechler said Pipestem Adventures first started with their zipline course, which eventually became Pipestem Peaks Zipline Couse.

The course incorporates 9 different ziplines, ranging from 200 up to 1700 feet long.

Along the way, you’ll enjoy the sights and sounds of the nearby Bluestone Rive Gorge.

Zipline guide Eli Fry, an adrenaline thrill seeker, said it doesn’t get much better than seeing new people try the ziplines.

“Everyone goes on at a time. You have two guides with you that are hooking you on and taking you off the entire time so you’re in good hands anytime you’re about to go ziplining. The only way you can have a bad time is if you close your eyes” Fry said.

But what if you want to beat the summer heat next to the water? Pipestem Adventures has you set up with Adventure Lake.

Located on Long Branch Lake, the site offers both kids and adults the chance to enjoy numerous water inflatables. In all, over 30 different inflatables are available to use.

And if you prefer to just relax, there is plenty of room to set up a lounge chair and bask in the sun.

For Michael Buechler, Chief Operating Officer for Pipestem Adventures, he said being able to offer a fun place like this to the Mountain State is special for him.

“It means the world to me, it’s definitely something I find very important. I love West Virginia, anything we can do to put this state on the map and to give back is the most important thing in the world” Buechler said.

If that wasn’t enough activities, Pipestem Adventures has one more in store.

Adventure Zone is the newest addition to the park and offers a little bit of everything.

It incorporates nine different activities into one action packed zone. This includes laser tag, miniature golf, 3D archery, and much more.

Rob Holley, lead guide for Adventure Zone, said seeing people having a great time is the highlight of his day.

“It’s really awarding all joking aside. A lot of people come in never used an axe for anything, even chopping wood, so it’s really rewarding to teach, instruct, and watch people have fun” Holley said.

If you’re interested in all the fun, you don’t have to wait long.

Pipestem Adventures officially kicks off the summer on May 20th with the opening of Adventure Lake.

Zipline Tours and Adventure Zone follow shortly after, opening on May 27th.