Pipestem Event Center getting ready for summer concerts

PIPESTEM,WV (WVNS) — Businesses all over the state were forced to close because of COVID-19, but things are slowly starting to open back up.



And that is no different for the Pipestem Resort Spa and Event Center. After Governor Jim Justice announced the return of live music, the event center got busy scheduling and planning for the summer.

Concert Promoter, Anthony Ferraraccio, said he was blown away by the support of the community.

“I’m very excited. Ticket sales this year have surpassed any of the years beforehand,” Ferraraccio said.



This summer is packed full of shows and concerts at the event center. Ferrarccio said there are activities for the whole family to enjoy.