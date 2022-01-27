Pipestem Spa offering couple’s package for Valentine’s Day

PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS) – If you’re looking for a romantic gift ahead of Valentine’s Day, one local spa may have what you’re looking for.

Every day is Valentine’s Day at Pipestem Spa. The resort is offering a romantic Valentine’s Day couples massage package from now through the middle of March.

Owner Anna Farraraccio said Pipestem Spa’s couples package is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your sweetheart.

“The two people get a massage together in our couples massage room,” Farraraccio explained. “And that’s with hot stones, aroma therapy, a dead sea salt scrub on their back, hot towels wrapped around their feet. It’s super pampering, super romantic. Then after that they come into the event center, they have champagne and fresh chocolate covered strawberries or cheesecake if they prefer”

To really cap off your romantic evening, you and your special someone can book a stay in one of Pipestem Spa’s signature Chalets.