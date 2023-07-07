PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WBOY) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced a partnership with West Virginia Tourism that is looking to give two lucky fans a “once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

According to the Pirates’ website, fans can enter to win the West Virginia Getaway sweepstakes which includes the following prizes:

A one-night stay for two at Oglebay Resort

Two rounds of golf for two at Oglebay Resort

A one-night stay for two at Grand Vue Park

One Zipline Tour for two at Grand Vue Park

Two Home Plate Club tickets for one August or September 2023 Pittsburgh Pirates home game (excluding the Yankees series, Sept. 15-17)

Pittsburgh Pirates Merchandise

Oglebay Resort and Grand Vue Park are both located in the northern panhandle near Wheeling and Moundsville. According to the resort’s website, a one-night stay in a lakeside premium suite will cost about $287 and two rounds of golf will cost about $100. A one-night stay in a treetop villa at Grand Vue Park will run you about $235-$293 with a zipline tour costing about $160-180 according to the park’s website.

According to MLB.com, the Pirates’ Home Plate Club is an indoor lounge that typically costs $3,500 to rent for five hours and seats about 225 people.

Entries for the sweepstakes will be accepted from July 6 until Aug. 4 at 11:59 p.m. The rules state that every legal adult resident in the United States or Canada is eligible to enter though travel is not included in the prize.

