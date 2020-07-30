Plan for new Beckley Stratton Elementary School approved

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The plan for the new Stratton Elementary School in Beckley was approved. The announcement was made during an event on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

The School Building Authority approved the request for the $8.9 million school. Construction will begin in the next few months. The new school will be built behind the current Stratton Elementary School.

Raleigh County Superintendent David Prince said this new school will be designed to fit the needs of elementary students, while also keeping the history of the current school.

“The building itself will also be built to keep in mind the heritage and tradition of Stratton, of the high school, the junior high, and elementary from years ago,” Price explained.

Miller Hall, the President of the West Virginia State Board of Education, said this was exciting for the community of East Beckley. He said the students will be able to leave a lasting legacy in Raleigh County.

“Now those grade school kids, when they walk in there with a brand new school, they can leave a legacy as a grade school and take pride in the East Beckley community,” Hall said.

Governor Jim Justice was also at Thursday’s event. He said this new school is a symbol of all the great things happening in southern West Virginia.

“We all know the potential of southern West Virginia. New schools just bring more people. They bring more goodness. Our kids deserve it, our teachers deserve it, and it grows our economy in every way,” Justice said.

Construction is expected to take place in the next few months, and should be completed in the next two years.