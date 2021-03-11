Plans for dog park in Ronceverte underway

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — The nice weather will draw more people outside. For people in one Greenbrier County community, their destination could soon be a dog park.

The Friends of Ronceverte group and members of the community are working together to build the first ever dog park in Ronceverte. Chris Rodriguez-Stanley lives in the community. He told 59News development like this will help bring people into the town.

“Ronceverte is a town that desperately dying for people to come and visit. We need people to come here to get gas, get a meal, go to the hardware store. The more people we can get in here to do that, the better,” Rodriguez-Stanley said.



There are two possible locations for the park. One is by the railroad tracks and the other is behind the basketball courts. If you are interested in donating, contact Friends of Ronceverte.