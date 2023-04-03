OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Communities gathered on April 3rd in Fayette County with hopes of raising awareness for Child Abuse Prevention month.

The Lessman House of Just for Kids in Oak Hill held a Planting Pinwheels event to put emphasis on the issue of child abuse.

Kids from Headstart came out to help with the planting.

Scott Miller, the executive director of the Lessman House, explained why pinwheels were chosen for the event.

“Cause pinwheels are sort of the universal symbol of hope and childhood and happiness,” said Miller. “So its a way to say all kids need a place to play.”

Just for Kids held another Planting Pinwheels earlier in the day at the Mayor’s Office in Beckley.