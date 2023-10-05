OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – CAMC Plateau Medical Center held a special event in Oak Hill in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month the evening of Thursday, October 5, 2023.

Every worker at the medical center designed a unique candle each with a different message.

The event is meant to show support to those battling breast cancer and to educate the community on early detection screenings.

Stephanie Adkins, Director of Human Resources and Marketing for the center, said this is the first year the center has done something like this.

She went on to talk about her own family struggles with cancer.

“My grandmother had breast cancer. My aunt has cancer. My dad had lung cancer. This is very special for me and I just want people to know early detection can save lives,” Adkins said.

The event ended with a speech from Dr. Yancy Short, who specializes in general surgery. Adkins said she hopes to do a similar event next year.