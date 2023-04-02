OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill is joining the Charleston Area Medical Center.

Plateau will be the 10th center in West Virginia to come under the umbrella of Vandalia Health.

Vandalia was formed in 2022 when Charleston Area Medical Center Health System and Mon Health System merged together.

Members of Vandalia Health handed out welcome gifts to Plateau staff members.

President and CEO, David Ramsey, said adding Plateau to their network allows them to be invested in the health of West Virginians.

“We want to take care of our communities, we want to take care of our employees, we want to take care of our physicians,” said Ramsey. “So we’re anxious to get in, get involved. We’re already doing that in Lewisburg and we will do that here.”

Ramsey said the process of bringing Plateau into Vandalia took about 6 months.

He also said the next step is to bring in any new equipment the center didn’t have before, so people don’t have to drive all the way to Charleston.