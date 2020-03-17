Plateau Medical Center limits entrance points, screens visitors

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Administrators at Plateau Medical Center announced changes in response to concerns over the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. Their precautions now include limited access points.

Patients and visitors are only able to get into the hospital from the Main Entrance (Front Lobby) and the North Entrance (Rear Entrance). The Front Lobby will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The North Entrance will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Every person who enters the building will be screen by an employee for fever, cough and other flu-like symptoms. The hospital staff thanks people for their cooperation and support will they maintain the safety of their staff, patients and community.