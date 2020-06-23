Plea hearing held in Raleigh County sex crimes case

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A plea hearing was held in Raleigh County on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 for a man accused of sex crimes. Charles Taylor Fry pleaded guilty to charges of Soliciting a Minor, Traveling to Engage the Minor in Prohibited Sexual Activity and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Fry appeared before Judge Andrew Dimlich. He sentenced Fry to 10 years in prison for the soliciting a minor charge and the traveling to engage in sexual activity charge. For the failure to register charge Fry will serve not less than one and not more than five years in prison.

The case was investigated by the West Virginia State Police.