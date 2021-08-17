Plenty of opportunities to support veterans, first responders at State Fair of WV

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — While visiting the State Fair of West Virginia, there are plenty of opportunities to support small businesses in the state. A lot of those businesses can be found in the West Virginia Grown building.

One booth in particular supports our veterans and first responders. This is all possible thanks to a program with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture called Veterans & Heroes to Agriculture.

If you are visiting the State Fair, you can buy honey, apple butter, or pepper jelly. However, there are so many other products made by our veterans and first responders. The best and most important part, the money stays right in the pocket of the people making the products.

“The way it works is the veterans who in fact make the product get 100% of the proceeds. Nobody gets a cut,” said Ed Forney, a Veteran.

West Virginia Department of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt, said the program recently expanded to include first responders. He said he knows this program is making a difference in the lives of so many.

“It’s also helping those individuals with the unseen wounds of war. We know we’ve saved lives with this program,” Leonhardt said.

If you are a veteran or first responder and would like to sign up for the program, you can do so here.