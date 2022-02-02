Pocahontas County kicks off bicentennial celebration with new statues

MARLINTON, WV (WVNS) — Pocahontas County is hitting the tourism iron while it’s hot in a unique way. Local artists and businesses have come together for a new addition to the county.

Pocahontas County is the birthplace to eight West Virginia rivers. The county is also turning 200 this year so to pay homageto both, eight new trout statues have been erected across the county. Executive Director of Pocahontas Convention and Visitors Center Cara Rose, said she hopes the statues will highlight the artists of her county.



“We have the Pocahontas County art co-op and a number of other art organizations that support the artists in the county, and they do magnificent work as you’ll see if you visit the trout sculptures throughout the county during the bicentennial you’ll see what kind of artists we have.” Executive Director of Pocahontas Convention and Visitors Center Cara Rose

As Pocahontas County prepares to celebrate their two-hundredth year anniversary this year, Roe said you can expect more surprises from her county. As folks come to visit, she hopes they will take time to locate all eight statues. Along they way visitors will get to see the beauty of West Virginia tallest county. They will also get a look at the history that has made it one of the states oldest counties.

To see what else the county is planning as the year long goes on, head over to the Pocahontas County Bicentennial website.