Police chase ends with car crash in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A police chase ended in a car crash on U.S. 19 in Fayette County on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, the chase started in Nicholas County. Deputies with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, along with officers from the Fayetteville and Oak Hill Police Departments were involved in the pursuit.

Fridley said the chase ended with a car cash on U.S. 19 in Fayette County. He also told 59News the driver was wanted out of Ohio.

The driver was taken to a local hospital, the extent of his injuries are unknown. One southbound lane on U.S. 19 is shut down.

Picture taken from the scene of the car crash on U.S. 19 in Fayette County

