Police chase in Princeton, WV ends with crash

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Princeton Police made an arrest on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 after a chase through residential neighborhoods. Lerone Lynn, 30, is charged with Fleeing while DUI, Fleeing with Reckless Indifference, Driving on a Suspended License and No Insurance.

According to a release, Lynn was driving a gold Buick on South 7th Street around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Investigators said he made an illegal pass and nearly hit a Princeton Police cruiser head on. When the officer attempted to pull the car over, Lynn drove off instead.

The chase stretched through several residential areas. When turning onto Bluefield Ave., the vehicle hit another motorist and two parked cars which were forced into a home on South 4th Street by the wreck. Police said there was structural damage to the house.

Lynn is being held in the Southern Regional Jail. He is waiting to be arraigned.