Police investigate body found in Beckley with gunshot wounds

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police are investigating a murder after a man is found dead on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. According to Sgt. Bragg, officers responded to a call at 10:30 a.m.

The body was discovered in an area between Miller and Smith Streets in Beckley. Bragg said the man suffered multiple gunshot injuries. The identity of the victim was not released. Investigators said they are still notifying the family.

Officers are searching the area and collecting evidence.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Nick Walter at the Beckley Police Department or CrimestoppersWV at crimstopperswv.com or their P3 Tips app.

Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all you never have to leave your name.

P3 TIPS APP