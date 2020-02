BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers are investigating after an early morning stabbing in Beckley.

Dispatchers told 59News the call came in for a stabbing on Clyde Street just after 1:30a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020.

Investigators said the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. We’re told officers are still working to identify the female suspect.

The Beckley Police Department and Jan Care Ambulance responded.