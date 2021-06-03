Police investigating road rage incident in Rich Creek

RICH CREEK, WV (WVNS) — A Rich Creek man is in the hospital after what police are calling a road rage incident.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Jacob Shrewsbury was beaten Monday, May 31, 2021m outside the shell station in Rich Creek, Virginia. Deputies said Shrewsbury went home following the incident. However, deputies said his mother later called 911 and he was life flighted to Roanoke. He is currently on a ventilator.

A bank account is now available for donations for medical bills at the First National Bank of Peterstown. A benefit spaghetti dinner is planned for June 27th at the Peterstown Pentecostal Holiness Church in Peterstown.