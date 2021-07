BECKLEY, WV(WVNS) — A vacant building in Uptown Beckley was vandalized Sunday night, into Monday morning.

On the corner of Piney Ave and Main Street in Uptown Beckley, police said someone smashed in the glass window of a vacant building. They said the window was hit six times with a metal pole. That pole was left by the suspect then picked up by police.

Police are looking through surveillance cameras to see if the suspects can be identified. If you have any information, call Beckley Police.