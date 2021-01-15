POLICE: No bomb found in Virginia Supreme Court building after threat

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Capitol Police said no explosive device was found by K-9 units in the Virginia Supreme Court Building after a bomb threat was made earlier this afternoon.

VCP said just before 1 p.m. an employee received a phone call with someone referencing a possible bomb. Police said units arrived at the scene around 1:15 p.m., and out of an abundance of caution, they evacuated people into the into the Pocahontas building.

Police stopping traffic @ the intersection of E. Franklin St and N 8th St & other streets downtown near the building pic.twitter.com/h0n56tIWrY — Jackie DeFusco (@Jackie8News) January 15, 2021

During this time period, officials asked people to avoid the area around 100 N 9th St., and police blocked the intersection of E. Franklin and 8th St.

After a K-9 unit completed a sweep of the Virginia Supreme Court building at about 2:30 p.m., employees were allowed to re-enter.

K-9 units completed a sweep of the Virginia Supreme Court building about 2:30, and employees were allowed to re-enter. An investigation is ongoing. — Va Capitol Police (@VaCapitolPolice) January 15, 2021

Capitol Police said this investigation is ongoing.

A member of the 8News team said people are currently being evacuated from the Virginia Supreme Court building and that the intersection of E. Franklin and 8th St. is being blocked by police. (Photo: Forrest Shelor)

This comes less than a week before Lobby Day in Virginia and the Presidential Inauguration. The City of Richmond declared a new State of Emergency on Monday after the FBI warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington D.C. in the days leading up to Inauguration Day.

At a news conference Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam discussed the security measures in place.

“If you’re planning to come here or up to Washington with ill intent, you need to turn around and go home. You are not welcome here and you are not welcome there,” Northam said.

A state official said Capitol Square has been closed until Jan. 21, in anticipation of possible unrest. Even so, security fencing is being put around the square along with other additional security precautions.

“We are taking the necessary measures to protect the people and property of our commonwealth,” he said.

This is a breaking story stay with 8News for updates.