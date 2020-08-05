Police on scene of armed robbery at Dollar General in Bluefield, WV

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Deputies are on scene of an armed robbery that happened at a Dollar General store in Bluefield, WV on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Mercer County Dispatchers told 59 News they received a call just after 9 a.m.

The incident happened at the Dollar General on Maple Acres Road. Investigators are being assisted by West Virginia State Police, and Bluefield Rescue.

No injuries were reported. As of 10:45 a.m. they were still on scene searching for a suspect at large.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website. Anonymous tips can also be left by using the P3 Tips App on any smart device.

Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all you never have to leave your name.

P3 TIPS APP

