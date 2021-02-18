Police remind people to check vehicle for animals seeking shelter

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — During the winter months, animals can seek shelter in some inconvenient places. Local police say it is a quick check to save the life of an animal just seeking warmth.

Often times animals will climb up into the engine or underneath the hood to stay warm. Lieutenant Halsey with the Princeton Police Department said cats are the main animal they see hiding inside vehicles.

“Sometimes cats have a tendency to crawl up inside your motor, birds do, too. They’ll get on top of your tire. It’s not a bad idea to get in the habit of just checking around your car, especially if it’s snowing, if you notice any tracks around your car, it’s just preventative. No one wants to hurt an animal,” said Lt. Halsey



Lieutenant Halsey said Princeton police officers receive calls often for cats inside engines. He said if you are afraid to get the animal out, you can call animal control or the police.