Police searching for missing Beckley man

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers with the Beckley Police Department are asking for help finding a missing man.

Ronald Rafael Mayo

Ronald Rafael Mayo Jr. “RJ” was last seen on Friday, June 20, 2020 on Third Ave. in Beckley. RJ is 6’0″ and weighs about 190 pounds. He is 37-years-old with brown eyes. He is bald, but has a beard and mustache. He also wears glasses that are black.

Ronald Rafael Mayo



He is shown in the pictures above. Rj was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, with gray and black camouflage shorts, black shoes, and a blue baseball cap.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720, and CrimeStoppers of WV through the website.

Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all you never have to leave your name.

P3 Tips App

LATEST POSTS: