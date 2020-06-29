BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers with the Beckley Police Department are asking for help finding a missing man.
Ronald Rafael Mayo Jr. “RJ” was last seen on Friday, June 20, 2020 on Third Ave. in Beckley. RJ is 6’0″ and weighs about 190 pounds. He is 37-years-old with brown eyes. He is bald, but has a beard and mustache. He also wears glasses that are black.
He is shown in the pictures above. Rj was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, with gray and black camouflage shorts, black shoes, and a blue baseball cap.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720, and CrimeStoppers of WV through the website.
Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all you never have to leave your name.
P3 Tips App
LATEST POSTS:
- Mercer County Veterans Honor Guard holding flag retirement ceremony
- Police searching for missing Beckley man
- Mercer County reports 23 active COVID-19 cases in past 2 weeks
- WV Office of Medical Cannabis to accept applications for labs
- Storms Return Tomorrow