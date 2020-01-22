Police searching for people involved in shots fired incident

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Police need your help locating people involved in a shots fired incident in Greenbrier County.

Greenbrier County Dispatchers told 59News the incident happened at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Shots were reportedly fired from one car into another one. No injuries were reported.

Police are looking for a silver Kia Sorento with West Virginia Tags. The occupants are wanted for questioning regarding the incident.

The White Sulphur Springs Police Department and the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department are investigating. If you have any information, contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia.