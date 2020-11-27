Police: Thieves targeting delivered packages as pandemic forces more online shopping

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The holiday season means shopping to some, whether in-store or online. It is something Bluefield Police Lt. Michael McPherson said is a creative calling card for criminals.

“They’ll go around and look for an opportunity to take a package,” McPherson said. “Many of them actually go as far as following delivery trucks and steal them as they drop them off.”

However, police said there are several ways to outsmart the bad guys. McPherson suggested having packages sent to the back door instead of the front, keeping track of when your packages will be delivered, and shipping to your local post office or other mail carrier.

Bluefield Police said they see some difference in the number of thefts in homes with outdoor cameras or security. McPherson said these new technologies could be beneficial because of recorded surveillance and the ability to communicate to someone who may be trespassing on your property.

McPherson said once a thief is caught, their charge depends on the amount of money the stolen items are worth. He said the best way to avoid becoming a victim of theft is to simply remain vigilant, stay alert and report anyone suspicious to police.