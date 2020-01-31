Policy makers release Rural Community Action Guide

WASHINGTON D.C. (WVNS) — The Office of National Drug Policy (ONDCP) released its 2020 Rural Community Action Guide at an event on Friday, January 31, 2020.

The Guide includes background information, data, and resources to help local leaders build an effective response to the opioid crisis. It is designed to help rural communities find ways to tackle a wide range of issues related to drug addiction, including stigma, overcoming economic challenges, rural health needs, and recovery support.

The Rural Community Action Guide (RCAG) was built on lessons learned from rural roundtable discussions held in more than a dozen states. Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett spoke at the event on Friday about his role in recovery and prevention, and the work he does with the National Association of Counties. He talked about the costs of the addiction crisis on a local level.

The ONDCP will now work with leaders in key rural states that are heavily impacted by addiction to hold roundtable events.

To find the RCAG, visit here.