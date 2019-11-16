Polish soldiers train with National Guard in West Virginia

Breaking News
ELKINS, WV (AP) – Members of the Polish Territorial Defense Forces have been training with the West Virginia National Guard and Special Forces near Elkins.

The Polish troops were participating in the Guard’s Ridge Runner program, which focuses on irregular warfare.

Olga Krawcyzk-Majeran is the public affairs officer for the exercise. She tells the paper a group of over 100 Polish troops arrived for training on November 1. She says it is the third trip to West Virginia for Territorial Defense Forces troops.

The TDF was established in 2017 and includes more than 22,000 soldiers. Its role is similar to that of the National Guard, supporting local communities and serving as the reserve base for other Polish forces.

