Political signs vandalized in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Political signs throughout Lewisburg were vandalized overnight on September 8, 2020.

Ben Anderson is the Chairman of the Greenbrier County Republican Party. He said someone sent him an alert this morning about one of their Trump-Pence signs. This specific sign was located at the Greenbrier Valley Airport.

Anderson said the middle of the sign was cut out and removed. He told 59News they later found the missing piece in a bowling alley parking lot.

“What has happened here is a disgrace,” Anderson said. “It doesn’t matter if this is a Joe Biden or a Trump sign, vandalizing private property should never happen. Regardless of the political situation.”

Anderson filed a police report on September 9, 2020. He said this is not the only sign that was vandalized. He claimed several community members had their signs taken off their property.