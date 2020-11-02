Polling location at Gospel Tabernacle in Rhodell will be open on election day

RHODELL, WV (WVNS) — A power outage at one Raleigh County polling place will not stop the election process. County Clerk Danny Moore stated Precinct 25 at the Gospel Tabernacle Fellowship Building in Rhodell will be open on Nov. 3, 2020.

According to a release, the workers with the county clerk’s office took generators, heaters and other equipment to the location. The aim was to assist Rhodell residents in voting on election day.

Power is expected to be restored around 4 p.m. on election day. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

