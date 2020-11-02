Polling Place hours in the 2020 General Election across WV and VA

(WVNS) — Polls will open across the country for the 2020 General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The hours may differ depending upon which state you live in. So do the rules when you are at the polls. County Clerks in West Virginia remind voters they are not allowed to wear clothing supporting candidates while at the polling place. This includes masks and hats.

Polls will open in West Virginia at 6:30 a.m. They will remain open until 7:30 p.m. In Virginia the hours are from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. According to the Virginia Department of Elections, anyone who is in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Anyone who is uncertain where to cast their ballot can find out by following these links:

In West Virginia anyone who witnesses an issue on election day is asked to contact the Secretary of State’s office. They can issue a complaint by calling 1-866-SOS-VOTE (866-767-8683). A complaint form is also available online at the WVSOS website.