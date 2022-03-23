SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– With springtime upon us, blooming houseplants are making their way back into hones as seasonal decor. However, the simple decoration could turn deadly. Potted plants such as Easter lilies are the perfect springtime surprise but these home brightening plants are poisonous and can be devastating when it comes to your furry friends.

“Especially cats,” said Dr. Jennifer Black. “All parts of the lily are toxic so the flower, the stem, the leaves, all parts are toxic. The flower is the most toxic part.”

Dr. Jennifer Black is a veterinarian with Paws and Claws Animal Clinic. She said these toxic plans go beyond traditional lilies but rather all plants within the lily family including tulips, aloe, and hyacinth, all popular plants in the springtime and floral arrangements. Dr. Black said even the smallest consumption of these plants can cause organ failure.

“It can cause acute kidney injury and sometimes they do not recover from that, oftentimes,” added Dr. Black. “It just takes a small amount to injure the kidneys.”

Dr. Black said the safest option for cat owners is to keep lilies out of the house and remove them from any floral arrangements. She says to keep an eye on all plants for any signs of teeth marks or chewing. If you see marks, your veterinarian will run tests and likely induce vomiting to get any remaining parts of the plant out of their system. Dr. Black also says if you see any of these symptoms, call your vet immediately:

“Lethargy, vomiting, not wanting to eat, hiding, these can all be signs of GI upset in cats and kidney injury in cats,” said Dr. Black.

A full list of plants in the lily family can be found here.