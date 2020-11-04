Popular street in Uptown Beckley reopens

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A main road in Beckley that was closed for months finally reopens to the public.

Main Street in Beckley was closed back in June after a building collapsed. Allen Walker, the owner of Dragon’s Den along Main Street, said now that the road is open, he hopes this will bring more people to his store.

“We’re glad that Main Street is opened and now people can drive by, walk by, and see what we have in the windows,” Walker said.

The parking lot around the corner from the Dragon’s Den reopened Wednesday, November 4, 2020, as well.

