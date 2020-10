BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – A portion of Grandview Road is closed in Raleigh County after a tanker truck got stuck blocking both lanes.

Beckley Raleigh County Emergency Services reported the closure Thursday, October 29 2020, around 7:30a.m. in the area of Little Beaver State Park. Dispatchers told us the road could be closed for as long as two hours.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route while crews work to get the truck out of the road.