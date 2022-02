SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Drivers who need to travel on I-64 are urged to find an alternate route after a tractor-trailer accident shut down a portion of the interstate.

According to dispatchers, the call came in just after 7:30p.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022, for an overturned tractor-trailer near mile marker 139. Both westbound lanes of I-64 are shut down while emergency crews clean up the scene.

No injures were reported.