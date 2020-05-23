Portion of U.S. 460 closed near Narrows, Va due to mudslide

RICH CREEK, VA (WVNS) — A mudslide closed a portion of U.S. 460 in the Rich Creek – Narrows area of Giles County, Va.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, one westbound lane is closed and one eastbound lane is closed on U.S. 460 between Route 643 and Route 61. The mudslide happened about five miles east of the West Virginia state line.

Lurich Road is also closed due to high waters from the New River. That road should be open by 8 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, according to the Peterstown Vol. Fire Department.