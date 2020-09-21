Positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Victory Baptist Academy

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Several positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at Victory Baptist Academy in Raleigh County.

Administrator and pastor, Rollan Roberts, said a staff member recently tested positive for the virus. Principal Sam Childers also confirmed four students also tested positive. As a result, Roberts said they have kids in grades 6-12 working remotely for the next few weeks to make sure the virus does not spread.

“I’d say parents just work through it. Everything is being monitored by people who are in the know,” Roberts said.

Roberts said staff are making sure surfaces are clean and other safety measures are being followed.