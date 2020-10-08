Positive case of COVID-19 confirmed at Independence High School

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County Board of Education has confirmed a positive COVID-19 case at Independence High School.

The Board of Education said they are working with the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department to identify any other people who may have been in close contact with the individual that tested positive. Anyone that has been in close contact has been notified by the health department and quarantined, based on the guidelines from the Center of Disease Control (CDC).

In a press release by the Board of Education, the confirmed case is believed to have come from community events and/or contact and not from infection transmission within the school.

The press release also stated that the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department conducts an investigation into each positive COVID-19 case to identify and notify those known to be in close contact with the infected individual. If there is a chance that you, or your child, may have been exposed and the health department can trace that activity to you, you will be notified. Please understand that contact tracing and testing takes time and that there are levels of contact: low, medium, and high. Notifications will be made while maintaining confidentiality when a close contact is confirmed and quarantine is necessary. The health department will notify Raleigh County Schools when an employee or student is placed in quarantine.

​Raleigh County Schools will continue to take appropriate actions, working in collaboration with the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, to protect the safety and well-being of our students and staff.

​”To keep our school’s open to our children, it will take our entire community following established COVID-19 protocols including hand washing, use of hand sanitizer, use of face coverings, and practicing social distancing. We appreciate your on-going support and commitment to the health and well-being of the Raleigh County Schools Community.”

Superintendent for Raleigh County Schools David Price said they are cleaning and sanitizing all of the schools in the county everyday to make sure everyone is staying safe.