PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Princeton High School on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

Administrators with the Mercer County Board of Education said the school will move to all remote learning beginning Monday, Oct. 12. The Mercer County Health Department is doing contact tracing for anyone who may have been in close contact with the person.

All sports activities are suspended until further notice.