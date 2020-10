CANNELTON, WV (WVNS) -- Two people were arrested and charged with crimes related to a break-in at Auxier Farm in the Cannelton area of Fayette County on Oct. 1, 2020.

Benjamin A. Stewart of Clay County was charged with Breaking & Entering, Grand Larceny and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony for his role in the incident. Stewart was already being held in the Central Regional jail on unrelated charges.